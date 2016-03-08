Report: Man Utd can make Ronaldo offer
07 July at 10:55Premier League giants Manchester United could reportedly enter the race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.
Ronaldo has edged very close to a Real Madrid exit this summer, with the player apparently willing to leave the club. Juventus seem intent on signing him and already have made an offer.
SportItalia state that while it is not confirmed whether United will move to bring Ronaldo back, they could join the race for him this summer and a possibility can't be ruled out yet.
Reports have linked United already with Ronaldo, but Juve are in the driving seat.
