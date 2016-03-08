Report: Man Utd target is a step away from Juventus switch
29 June at 14:10Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic is now reportedly one step away from Juventus, with the player willing to move to the bianconeri this summer.
The 23-year-old Spain born Serbian appeared in all three of Serbia's FIFA World Cup games in the ongoing tournament, but the nation got knocked out of the tournament in the group stages.
Premium Sport report that Milinkovic-Savic is a step away from Juventus and while Lazio demand a fee of 120 million euros, the player is willing to lower his price and seal a switch to the Old Lady this summer.
Milinkovic-Savic is desperate to move to the bianconeri this summer, despite links with Manchester United and Real Madrid.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments