In fact, as stated by today's edition of Il Mattino, Manchester City are preparing an offer for the midfielder. Their manager, Pep Guardiola, really rates Jorginho and he's, therefore, willing to offer around €57m for his services.





Jorginho's agent dropped an exit hint earlier this week, by saying that 'no one at Napoli has contracted me for a renewal'.



“Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have already asked information about him. Jorginho has two years left in his contract with Napoli but nobody from Napoli has yet called me to extend his contract," Joao Santos Should Napoli accept this, then it's expected that they will go after Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira, who has a release clause valued at around €25m.Jorginho's agent dropped an exit hint earlier this week, by saying that 'no one at Napoli has contracted me for a renewal'.“Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal have already asked information about him. Jorginho has two years left in his contract with Napoli but nobody from Napoli has yet called me to extend his contract," Joao Santos told Radio CRC.