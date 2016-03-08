Report: Manchester City identify Jorginho alternative
10 June at 15:00Napoli’s Jorginho is one of several players highly sought after the team’s second-place finish and attractive football under Maurizio Sarri. The 26-year-old has been instrumental in Sarri’s system and the Premier League continues to call, but the move is not materializing at the moment.
Manchester City is continuing to work on the purchase of Jorginho and reportedly raised their offer but dealing with Napoli is proving to be more difficult than expected. Therefore, the Citizens are thinking of an alternative and according to what the Mirror reports the first name on the list of Guardiola would be that of Michel Seri, the 26-year-old Nice midfielder.
The Ivorian had a fine season for the French club and appeared in 43 matchs across all competitions, notching 2 goals and 10 assists. He has been at the club since 2015 after joining from Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira for a fee of €1 million.
