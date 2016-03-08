Report: Marcelo wants Ronaldo reunion at Juventus
09 August at 11:15Real Madrid full-back Marcelo is reportedly intent on following Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, with Alex Sandro being linked with Paris Saint-Germain.
Tuttosport state that while Marcelo's contract at Real Madrid ends in the summer of 2022, he wants to play together with Ronaldo again from next season on. But for that to happen, Juve will have to sell Alex Sandro, who has been linked strongly with PSG and the French giants could sign the Brazilian this summer.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Go to comments