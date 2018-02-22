Report: Milan and Napoli could be involved in swap deals this summer
11 May at 09:20Gazzetta dello Sport report of possible swap deals involving Serie A giants Napoli and AC Milan.
With Milan currently sixth in the Serie A with two games yet to be played, they could miss out on playing in the Europa League for next season if they finish seventh and succumb to pressure from Atalanta. Napoli, on the other hand, have all but lost hops of winning the Serie A this season and are six points off table-topping Juventus.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that with Massimiliano Mirabelli possibly on his way out from Milan, Napoli have expressed their interest in the Italian and the rossoneri had established contacts with Napoli sporting director Cristiano Guilintoli.
Not just that, but there can be a possible swap involving the managers of the two clubs too. And while Rino Gattuso did pen an extension with Milan not long ago, the lack of European football for next season can endanger his position at San Siro. And if that does happen, Milan can look at bringing in Maurizio Sarri, who has an 8 million euros release clause and is set to met with Napoli chairman Aurelio di Laurenttis about his future at the Naples based club.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments