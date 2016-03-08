Report: Milan close in on Juve's Benatia

Milan have a ton of injuries of late as the latest injured player is Mateo Musacchio. With both Mattia Caldara and Mateo Musacchio out for months, Milan will surely want to acquire a new center-back come January as they reportedly are close to signing Juve's Medhi Benatia.According to SportMediaset, Milan are close to finding an agreement with Juve on the basis of a loan with an option to buy set at 15 million euros. Benatia seems to be on the outs as a move to Milan would surely be of interest for him according to the updated SportMediaset article.Let's not forget that Milan will be taking on Juve this coming week-end in the Serie A as this could be an opportunity for both clubs to inch closer and closer to an agreement. This won't be an easy game for the rossoneri even if they will have their fans support since Juve have been practically perfect this season...