Report: Milan interested in Spurs’ Vertonghen
02 October at 11:37Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are interested in signing Premier League’s outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran defender Jan Vertoghen, as per reports in the English media.
The Milan-based club are in the market to sign a defensive reinforcement and have been linked with a number of players in the recent past.
As per the latest development, the Rossoneri are linked with Vertoghen who is now in the final year of his contract with the club.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments