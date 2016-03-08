Report: Milik asks for massive salary increment in new contract
10 October at 12:40Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s striker Arek Milik has asked the club for a massive salary increment, as per Repubblica.
The Poland international’s current contract with the Naples-based club is set to expire in 2021 and therefore, there’ve been discussions in the recent past regarding the contract extension.
As per the latest report, Milik has demanded an increment of his salary from €2.5 million per season to €4.5 million per season in his new contract.
