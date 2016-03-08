Report: Milinkovic-Savic tells friends he will snub Man Utd to join Juve
30 May at 16:30Reports from IlBianconero suggest that Sergey Milinkovic-Savic has told his friends that he will sign for Juventus this summer.
Milinkovic-Savic has become one of the world's most in-demand midfielders in recent times following his impressive showings for Lazio in the Serie A. This season, the Spain born Serbian appeared in 35 Serie A games, scoring 12 times and assisting thrice.
While Claudio Lotito recently admitted that Juventus don't have the money to sign the Serbian, it is believed that Milinkovic-Savic has let his friends know that he will head to Turin this summer.
He feels close to Juventus and will be interested in moving to Turin, snubbing interest from Premier League giants Manchester United.
Real Madrid are also interested in the midfielder and all three clubs have contacted the player's agent- Mateja Kezman.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
