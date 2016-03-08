The Bianconero striker has attracted the interest of several teams both in Italy and abroad. Therefore, his agent Mino Raiola is working on multiple fronts for his client.

As reported by Tuttosport, the will of the agent, as well as the player, will be decisive for Juventus to understand what to do next. In fact, the Bianconeri could let the 18-year-old leave on a permanent basis, provided that there is a buy-back option included in the deal.

Furthermore, Juventus are also ready to renew Kean's contract, should he leave the club on a loan deal, which at the moment remains the most probable solution. The striker really improved his value during the U-19 Euros as he scored two goals in the final against Portugal.

According to the latest reports out of Italy, Moise Kean could leave Juventus on a permanent basis, even though a loan switch had been heavily discussed recently.