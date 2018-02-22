Report: Morata closer to Juventus as Chelsea are out from the Champions League
14 May at 14:30Juventus are thinking of signing Alvaro Morata in the summer. The Spaniard spent two years in Turin before making return to Real Madrid and then move to Chelsea.
Morata joined the Blues on a € 80 million deal last summer but after a good start to the season the player failed to justify his price-tag and reports in Italy claim the Spain International is keen to make return to Juventus.
According to Tuttosport Chelsea’s lack of Champions League football next season will help the Old Lady to snatch Morata in the summer. The Turin-based paper confirms the bianconeri are interested in signing the player on a € 15 million loan deal with an option to buy set to € 45 million.
Psg are also being linked with signing Morata but possible sanctions of Uefa could prevent the French club from making a huge bid for the former Real Madrid and Juventus ace.
Morata’s € 9 million-a-year deal is not expected to be a problem for negotiations between the player and Juve as Morata wants to make return to Turin.
