Report: Mourinho 'unhappy' with Man Utd after failing to sign Inter man
30 July at 17:00In England, José Mourinho's dissatisfaction with how Man Utd's transfer market is developing continues.
In fact, as learned by manchestereveningnews.co.uk, Jose Mourinho wanted the club to sign Ivan Perisic last summer. However, Man Utd failed to do so and now, the Croatian winger would cost them around €70m, substantially more than last year.
Furthermore, once Mourinho asked for Perisic this summer, the club responded that Mourinho should focus on Rashford or Martial instead.
Another third-season disaster impending for Jose Mourinho? pic.twitter.com/ubugl4kFOp— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) 30 juli 2018
