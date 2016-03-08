In fact, as learned by manchestereveningnews.co.uk , Jose Mourinho wanted the club to sign Ivan Perisic last summer. However, Man Utd failed to do so and now, the Croatian winger would cost them around €70m, substantially more than last year.

Furthermore, once Mourinho asked for Perisic this summer, the club responded that Mourinho should focus on Rashford or Martial instead.

Another third-season disaster impending for Jose Mourinho? pic.twitter.com/ubugl4kFOp — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) 30 juli 2018

In England, José Mourinho's dissatisfaction with how Man Utd's transfer market is developing continues.