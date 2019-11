Report: Napoli ready to sign Fiorentina's target in in January

Italian Serie A giants Napoli are ready to sign K.R.C Genk midfielder Sander Berge in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com The Norway international is being highly-rated in the football community and has attracted interest from the likes of Serie A club Fiorentina in the recent past.As per the latest report, Napoli are also interested in signing Berge and ready to make a move in January where the hierarchy of the Naples-based club are hopeful of concluding the deal in €20 million.