Report: Napoli ready to sign Fiorentina's target in in January
14 November at 11:05Italian Serie A giants Napoli are ready to sign K.R.C Genk midfielder Sander Berge in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Norway international is being highly-rated in the football community and has attracted interest from the likes of Serie A club Fiorentina in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Napoli are also interested in signing Berge and ready to make a move in January where the hierarchy of the Naples-based club are hopeful of concluding the deal in €20 million.
