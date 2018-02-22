Report: Napoli target Balotelli amid Roma and Marseille interest
16 May at 11:40According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis remains very keen on the idea of signing Mario Balotelli during this summer’s transfer window.
While the Partenopei have yet to make a concrete bid for his services, other key figures at the club would love to see the former Manchester City and AC Milan star move to Campania before the start of next season.
Meanwhile, Nice have reached an agreement with Balotelli and his entourage whereby they will allow him to leave the Allianz Riviera should someone make an offer of around €10 million.
However, the Vesuviani will face competition in their pursuit of the 27-year-old, with Roma and Marseille also said to be interested in securing his signature.
All hail Super Mario! Balotelli finishes his Nice career with a bang - and a bow. pic.twitter.com/6PIjysn2Va— Goal (@goal) May 13, 2018
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
