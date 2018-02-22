Report: Napoli ward off Wolves interest to land Sporting CP goalkeeper
09 May at 12:20According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Sporting CP goalkeeper Rui Patrício ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
With Pepe Reina set to join AC Milan once his contract with the Partenopei expires on June 30th, sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli knows that finding a suitable replacement must be one of his main priorities come the end of the season.
Indeed, despite a last-minute bid from newly-promoted English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, president Aurelio De Laurentiis has agreed a five-year contract worth €2 million per season with the Portuguese internationalist.
However, Sporting chief Bruno de Carvalho is a notoriously tough negotiator and has resolved not to allow the 30-year-old to leave Lisbon for anything less than €30 million.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
