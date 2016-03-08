Report: Neymar unlikely to renew contract with PSG amid Barca interest

19 November at 16:40
French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Neymar is unlikely to extend his contract with the club, as per Foot Mercato cited by Calciomercato.com.

The Brazil international was linked with a move away from the French capital in the summer as there were reports of interest from his former club FC Barcelona.

However, the Catalan-based outfit could not meet PSG’s valuation of the player and Neymar had to stay in France for another season.

As per the latest report, the 27-year-old is unlikely to renew his contract with PSG as it is believed that he and Barca’s hierarchy will once again push for a deal in the summer transfer window of 2020.

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.