Report: Neymar unlikely to renew contract with PSG amid Barca interest
19 November at 16:40French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Neymar is unlikely to extend his contract with the club, as per Foot Mercato cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Brazil international was linked with a move away from the French capital in the summer as there were reports of interest from his former club FC Barcelona.
However, the Catalan-based outfit could not meet PSG’s valuation of the player and Neymar had to stay in France for another season.
As per the latest report, the 27-year-old is unlikely to renew his contract with PSG as it is believed that he and Barca’s hierarchy will once again push for a deal in the summer transfer window of 2020.
