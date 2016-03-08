Report: Real identify Benzema’s replacement
02 January at 16:05Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have identified English Premier League outfit Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino as an ideal candidate to replace veteran striker Karim Benzema at the club in the near future, as per fichajes.net cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has 18 months left on his contract and is coming towards the twilight of his career.
As per the latest report, for this purpose, Real have identified Liverpool’s Firmino as the perfect candidate who can fill the void which will be created with the departure of Benzema.
