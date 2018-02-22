Report: Real Madrid eye Romagnoli, but their priority is a Juve & Man Utd target
29 May at 15:30AC Milan star Alessio Romagnoli is one of Real Madrid’s transfer summer targets for next season.
According to Marca the Merengues will sign one new centre defender in the upcoming transfer window and the talented rossoneri ace is one of the players that Florentino has shortlisted to strengthen the defensive pack of the Champions League winners.
Romagnoli, however, is not Real Madrid’s priority target. The Merengues, in fact, are willing to make a bid for Atletico Madrid star José Maria Gimenez who is also been linked with moves to Manchester United and Juve.
The Uruguay International has a € 60 million release clause included in his contract but the Merengues hope to seal his transfer for a lower fee.
In case Real Madrid and Atletico fail to reach an agreement for the transfer of Gimenez, Florentino would knock AC Milan’s door asking for Romagnoli’s availability.
The Italian defender, however, is not available for less than €60 million.
