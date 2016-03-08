Report: Real Madrid make contact for Allegri
04 June at 09:35Reports from Tuttosport say that Real Madrid have contacted Juventus about the availability of club's manager Massimiliano Allegri.
The former AC Milan boss Allegri was linked with moves to Arsenal and Chelsea about some weeks ago, but he committed his future to Juventus by snubbing moves to the Premier League sides.
Tuttosport report of contact between the Los Blancos and Allegri, despite Juventus intent on continuing with the Italian boss.
German daily BILD have also linked Julian Nagelsmann to the job, but Maurizio Sarri has also been linked after Chelsea have refused to pay for his release clause and have been put off by his behaviorial issues.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
