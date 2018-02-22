No secret Inter are interested in re-signing their former midfielder Mateo Kovacic who swapped the nerazzurri with Real Madrid in summer 2015. The Croatian star, however, has been struggling with game time during his spell at the Bernabeu and Inter are determined to take him back to the San Siro.The nerazzurri have set their sights on several centre midfielders (Strootman, Barella, Vidal, Cristante and William Carvalho) but the Croatian remains their priority target.Inter’s Champions League qualification will surely help the nerazzurri in terms of transfer budget, which means Kovacic’s return is not an impossible achievement for Suning. The club’s director of sport Piero Ausilio is also working to make Rafinha’s loan move from Barcelona permanent.