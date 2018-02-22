Report: Real Madrid star tops Inter summer shopping list
22 May at 13:10No secret Inter are interested in re-signing their former midfielder Mateo Kovacic who swapped the nerazzurri with Real Madrid in summer 2015. The Croatian star, however, has been struggling with game time during his spell at the Bernabeu and Inter are determined to take him back to the San Siro.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Kovacic is Inter’s top summer target for the next campaign.
The nerazzurri have set their sights on several centre midfielders (Strootman, Barella, Vidal, Cristante and William Carvalho) but the Croatian remains their priority target.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported last week that the Serie A giants have already begun talks with the player’s entourage.
Inter’s Champions League qualification will surely help the nerazzurri in terms of transfer budget, which means Kovacic’s return is not an impossible achievement for Suning. The club’s director of sport Piero Ausilio is also working to make Rafinha’s loan move from Barcelona permanent.
Go to comments