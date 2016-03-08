Roma are looking to secure their tenth signing of the transfer market. After Coric, Marcano, Cristante, Kluivert, Mirante, Santon, Zaniolo and Pastore and Bianda incoming, Monchi is working to give Di Francesco yet another player.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport , the negotiations are underway with Sassuolo to bring Di Francesco's pupil, Domenico Berardi, to Rome. In fact, the negotiations are at an advanced stage, even if a transfer wouldn't be announced until July because of various reasons. The price, however, is already agreed; €20m. Now, the details of his contract is being discussed.

Yesterday, the club announced the prestigious signing of Javier Pastore, joining from PSG.