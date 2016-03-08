Report: Roma agree deal to sign €20m Sassuolo man
27 June at 09:45
Roma are looking to secure their tenth signing of the transfer market. After Coric, Marcano, Cristante, Kluivert, Mirante, Santon, Zaniolo and Pastore and Bianda incoming, Monchi is working to give Di Francesco yet another player.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the negotiations are underway with Sassuolo to bring Di Francesco's pupil, Domenico Berardi, to Rome. In fact, the negotiations are at an advanced stage, even if a transfer wouldn't be announced until July because of various reasons. The price, however, is already agreed; €20m. Now, the details of his contract is being discussed.
Yesterday, the club announced the prestigious signing of Javier Pastore, joining from PSG.
READ MORE: The latest Italian football news
Javier Pastore: "I am very happy to be here. #ASRoma first got in touch a few months ago. I know the city and the passon of the fans very well - I could not wait to wear this shirt and come back to Italy." pic.twitter.com/LSxd90oiCf— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) 26 juni 2018
Go to comments