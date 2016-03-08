Report: Roma eye Porto midfielder as possible signing
03 June at 18:35Followed by Naples and Juventus in the past, now Hector Herrera returns on the radar of a Serie A club.
As reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Giallorossi are thinking of the signing Porto's midfielder, whose contract expires in 2019. Herrera is valued at around €20m, and should Nainggolan or Strootman leave then Monchi will try to sign the Mexican.
READ MORE: Kluivert dents Tottenham hopes, agrees to join Roma
