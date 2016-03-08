In total, there are four contracts in particular that are on Monchi's agenda. The first one is that of Cengiz Under, even though the Turk's current deal expires in 2022. The salary, however, is valued at under €1m, which is something that will be amended.

The second relates to captain Daniele De Rossi, whose current deal expires next summer. It is believed that he could get one year added to his contract, while also getting a few changes in terms of his salary.

Dzeko will get a similar operation, as his contract expires in 2020. The contract of El Shaarawy will also be looked over, with the current on expiring in 2020.