Report: Roma go down to Torino
05 January at 23:55Roma ended a five game unbeaten streak as they took a deserved loss at home to a travelling Torino who will be more than delighted to take three points home from the nations capital (via calciomercato).
Belotti was at the double with a strike on the cusp of half time and with a penatly at the end of the second half via a poor decision from Chris Smalling. The victory eases the pressure on coach Walter Mazzarri, whom, in the middle of a crisis was starting to look like his job was in jeopardy.
There were plenty of chances in the first and second halves for the Giallorossi who were denied by the amazing efforts from Torino keeper Salvatore Sirigu, who was accountable for least 5 decisive interventions within 90 minutes.
The result sees Torino jump back into the top half of the Serie A table, with 24 points. Roma on the other hand remain in 4th position 35 points with a game in hand on their nearest opponents. Atalanta are the closest to the top 4, with 31 points and a game in hand.
Anthony Privetera
