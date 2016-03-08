Report: Ronaldo could arrive in Turin tomorrow
14 July at 15:45This week Juventus pulled off a shocking deal to acquire Cristiano Ronaldo in what the former Real Madrid president described as a ‘bargain’. The Old Lady are looking to get over the hump to win the Champions League and they believe they now have the missing piece needed to get the job done.
As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport Cristiano Ronaldo could arrive in Turin as early as tomorrow. Yesterday the Portuguese champion went to Madrid from Greece and it is there at his home in the Spanish capital where Ronaldo is preparing everything necessary for his new life in Turin.
His arrival on the Italian peninsula is expected between tomorrow evening and Monday morning while the agent of the player Jorge Mendes will meet Marotta and Paratici on Monday to define the last details before the signing of Ronaldo on the contract with Juventus.
