Report: Ronaldo looking to buy house in Turin
03 July at 14:05Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly chosen a house to live in Turin, amidst rumors linking him with a move to Juventus.
Ronaldo played in every single game for Portugal in the ongoing FIFA World Cup, scoring four times to help his country reach the knockout round of the competition. He, though, couldn't help Portugal reach the quarter-finals, as an Edinson Cavani brace helped Uruguay pick up a 2-1 win in the Round of 16 of the competition.
Corriere di Torino state that Ronaldo has already identified a house that he will live in Turin, amidst rumors of a move to Juventus.
The house that the Real Madrid man has chosen to live in is a big villa a bit from the city centre. It has three swimming pools too.
Reports had said yesterday that Juventus could look to make arrangements about a possible move for Ronaldo, with the looking to seek help from owners to pay the player's wages and pay the transfer fee in installments.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
