Report: Sampdoria to part ways with Di Francesco in coming days
07 October at 12:40Italian Serie A club Sampdoria are set to part ways with their manager Eusebio Di Francesco in the coming days, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 50-year-old is under immense pressure after the Blucerchiati’s poor beginning of the campaign where they are currently placed on the bottom of the league table with just three points after first seven league games.
As per the latest report, Sampdoria’s hierarchy and Di Francesco’s camp are trying to find an understanding for the consensual resolution of the contract of the former Roma manager which is going to expire in 2022.
The report further stated that Sampdoria are only interested in bringing former Inter Milan manager Stefano Pioli as Di Francesco’s replacement.
However, La Samp might not have a lot of time to get their man as Pioli is also under the radar of two more Serie A clubs—Genoa and AC Milan—for a managerial post.
