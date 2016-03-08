Report: 'Sarri will be Juventus' new coach after Europa League final'
29 May at 19:45After the departure of Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus are looking for a coach to replace him at the Allianz Stadium and Maurizio Sarri appears to be the leading candidate in the race for the prestigious position, with our exclusive sources recently confirming an agreement between the parties.
As reported by Mediaset' journalist Maurizio Pistocchi, the arrival of Sacchi in Turin is almost certain.
"After the Europa League final, Maurizio Sarri will become the new Juventus coach," he wrote on his Twitter account. Under the tweet, he responded in the comments that "he received decisive confirmations" on the matter.
Dopo la finale di Europa League Maurizio Sarri diventerà il nuovo allenatore della Juventus. Per molti colleghi diventerà il più bravo di tutti, e quelli che lo insultavano e chiamavano perdente andranno alla Continassa a chiedergli l’autografo pic.twitter.com/z9fJgCoQOc— Maurizio Pistocchi (@pisto_gol) May 29, 2019
Go to comments