According to Corriere Dello Sport, Napoli could decide to look elsewhere in their search for a new goalkeeper, as Rui Patricio is considered too expensive.

Just weeks ago it seemed like the Portuguese goalkeeper was destined to join the Partenopei, however, the deal seems more and more complicated for each day that goes by. The main issue remains the price tag, as Patricio's release clause is valued at €45m, and his contract doesn't expire until 2022.

Therefore, Napoli have identified a new replacement for Pepe Reina in Salvatore Sirigu. Ever since his return to Serie A, joining Torino last summer, the 31-year-old has done really well. Furthermore, his contract expires in 2019, which could work in Napoli's favour.

During his time at PSG, Sirigu played under the management of Carlo Ancelotti, who was the manager of the French side in the 2012/13 season. Moreover, the cost of this operation would be significantly lower for the Azzurri.