Although Duvan Zapata has played only one season with Sampdoria, the Colombian striker's experience in Genua may have already come to an end.

In fact, there are several teams interested in his services. Previously, there has been a lot of talk about Atalanta and Sporting Lissabon, given that Sinisa Mihajlovic just joined the latter as manager. However, now more teams from abroad have joined the race, making competition tough.

Yesterday, Jiangsu Suning made their first steps in the race, and the negotiations seem to be well underway already. The future of Zapata, in short, is yet to be set in stone, as Sampdoria would be willing to listen to fair offers.