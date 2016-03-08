Report: Three clubs interested in Inter’s Politano
28 December at 13:00Three clubs are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s winger Matteo Politano in the January transfer window, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 26-year-old is looking set to leave the Milan-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign.
As per the latest report, three clubs from the Serie A—Fiorentina, Napoli and Atalanta—are interested in signing Politano in the mid-season transfer window and his departure can pave way for the arrival of Olivier Giroud at the San Siro from English Premier League outfit Chelsea.
