Report: 'Tired and annoyed' Allegri considering a sabbatical year

05 March at 10:00
The future of Massimiliano Allegri is unclear at the moment. "I will decide, we will decide". These were the words of the Juventus coach, explaining that there will be a confrontation with the management to decide.

The former Milan coach seems to be closer to an exit from the Allianz Stadium than ever, thanks to a European campaign that could end in a week. The match against Atletico Madrid will be decisive: if he wins, Juve will likely go along with him, also depending on the next matches. If he loses, this season will be virtually finished 3 months in advance.

And what then? The benches of Big European clubs, in the summer, could be free: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich could, in fact, be looking around for better options. But according to La Repubblica, the Tuscan coach is evaluating a sabbatical year after a stressful, tiring and annoying season, which is not over yet and which will be determined based on the match against Diego Simeone's Atletico.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.