Report: 'Tired and annoyed' Allegri considering a sabbatical year
05 March at 10:00The future of Massimiliano Allegri is unclear at the moment. "I will decide, we will decide". These were the words of the Juventus coach, explaining that there will be a confrontation with the management to decide.
The former Milan coach seems to be closer to an exit from the Allianz Stadium than ever, thanks to a European campaign that could end in a week. The match against Atletico Madrid will be decisive: if he wins, Juve will likely go along with him, also depending on the next matches. If he loses, this season will be virtually finished 3 months in advance.
And what then? The benches of Big European clubs, in the summer, could be free: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich could, in fact, be looking around for better options. But according to La Repubblica, the Tuscan coach is evaluating a sabbatical year after a stressful, tiring and annoying season, which is not over yet and which will be determined based on the match against Diego Simeone's Atletico.
