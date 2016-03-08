Report: Two Serie A clubs interested in signing AC Milan striker
02 January at 15:50Two clubs from the Italian Serie A are interested in signing AC Milan’s out-of-favour striker Fabio Borini in the January transfer window, as per Il Secolo XIX cited by Calciomercato.com.
The former Sunderland striker has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club in the mid-season transfer window due to lack of playing time.
As per the latest report, Sampdoria and Genoa are interested in signing Borini in January and the player himself is taking time before making a final call regarding his future.
