Report: United’s Pogba desperate to join Juventus in January
25 December at 16:00English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba is desperate to join Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the January transfer window, as per Tuttosport cited by Marca.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer transfer window when he openly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.
Since then, Pogba has been linked with the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and his former club Juve but none of them were able to meet United’s valuation of their prized asset in the summer.
Tuesday’s report suggest that the Los Blancos have ruled a move the World Cup-winning midfielder in the mid-season transfer window after the emergence of Fede Valverde, who is proving to be a real star in the middle of the park for the 13-time European champions.
As per the latest report, Pogba is desperate to leave the Red Devils in January and is now looking towards the Turin-based outfit who might be looking for a midfield reinforcement since Emre Can is looking set to leave the club in the near future.
