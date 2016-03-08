Report: United tried to sign Juve’s Szczesny in summer
18 October at 15:35English Premier League outfit Manchester United have tried to sign the Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the recently concluded summer transfer window, as per Goal.com cited by Calciomercato.com.
As per the report, the Red Devils were worried about losing their number one David de Gea in the summer when the contract extension talks came to a standstill and therefore, they have tried to sign the former Arsenal goalkeeper as his replacement.
However, Juve were not interested in letting go their prized asset and did not entertain any such approach from United.
Instead, the Turin-based club started negotiations with the Szczesny’s camp to extend his stay at the club beyond 2021.
The Poland international has been with the Old Lady since 2017 when he joined them from the Gunners for a reported fee of €12.2 million plus €3.1 million in add ons. Since then, Szczesny has represented Juve in in 50 league matches.
