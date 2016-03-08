Report: United unwilling to sell Smalling to Roma
29 October at 12:40English Premier League outfit Manchester United are unwilling to sell veteran defender Chris Smalling to Italian Serie A giants AS Roma, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The England international is currently on a season-long loan with the Rome-based club where he has impressed the management.
It was reported earlier that the Giallorossi’s hierarchy are keen to make the 29-year-old’s move to Rome permanent in the coming days.
But as per the latest report, the Red Devils are not interested in Smalling’s permanent departure and therefore, the former Fulham defender is likely to return to England in the summer of 2020.
