Report: West Ham enter race to sign Inter’s Gabigol

25 September at 11:38
English Premier League outfit West Ham are interested in signing Inter Milan’s striker Gabigol, as per FcInterNews.

The 23-year-old is currently playing in Brazil with Flamengo on a season-long loan which is due to expire on January 1, 2020.

It was reported earlier that Flamengo are ready to offer €25 million to sign the striker permanently, however, as per the latest development, the Hammers are now in the race to sign the player who is red-hot form in 2019 where he has already scored 30 goals.

