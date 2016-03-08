Report: West Ham enter race to sign Inter’s Gabigol
25 September at 11:38English Premier League outfit West Ham are interested in signing Inter Milan’s striker Gabigol, as per FcInterNews.
The 23-year-old is currently playing in Brazil with Flamengo on a season-long loan which is due to expire on January 1, 2020.
It was reported earlier that Flamengo are ready to offer €25 million to sign the striker permanently, however, as per the latest development, the Hammers are now in the race to sign the player who is red-hot form in 2019 where he has already scored 30 goals.
