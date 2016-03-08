Report: Why Carlos Bacca could return to AC Milan
03 June at 18:55After spending this season on loan at Villarreal, AC Milan-owned striker Carlos Bacca has his heart set on staying in Spain.
In fact, as told by the striker himself: “I still have a two-year contract [with Milan], but we are talking about staying at Villarreal”.
The problem, however, is that the Spanish side can’t meet AC Milan’s demands of €15.5m, set a year ago when he was shipped to the club. According to Corriere Della Sera, Villarreal could decide not to redeem the Colombian.
