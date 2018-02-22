Report: Zenit and Chelsea refuse to give up Sarri pursuit
17 May at 10:40According to the latest reports from Rai Sport journalist Ciro Venerato, Chelsea and Zenit St. Petersburg have not given up in their pursuit of Maurizio Sarri, despite the fact that he is edging closer to reaching an agreement to stay at Napoli next season.
Indeed, the 59-year-old is set to meet with Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis today where it is expected that he will put pen to paper on a new contract, which will see his €8 million release clause invalidated.
Maurizio Sarri's philosophy: "There is this idea that to win you sometimes have to play worse. I cannot imagine this. It's a premise I don't understand. How can you win playing worse football?" #Napoli— Vieri Capretta (@VieriCapretta) May 13, 2018
Luis Enrique's hopes of landing Chelsea job given boost after Maurizio Sarri holds Napoli talks | @Matt_Law_DT https://t.co/oFJp0nRdjU— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 16, 2018
(Rai Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
