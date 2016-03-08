Manchester United will pursue Zinedine Zidane if Jose Mourinho leaves the club, the Sun confirm.



The legendary player won three straight Champions League titles with Real Madrid before unexpectedly resigning earlier this summer.



​Since replaced by Julen Lopetegui, he has been touted by many as Didier Deschamps’ replacement when he leaves France in two years.



Yet with Didi winning the World Cup, things may change. And Jose Mourinho doesn’t, the Sun claim, sound particularly strong at Old Trafford at the moment.



He recently admitted that a rant of his about transfers may mine support for him in the dressing room, the Special One complaining that he didn’t get the signings he wanted. The Sun claim that this has “shocked players and staff”, and it now appears to many that this will be his last season.



One of the players he desperately wants is the

highly-touted Ivan Perisic of Inter, whom he courted heavily last summer too.

The Special One has helped the Red Devils get back into the Champions League via a fourth place finish two seasons ago, but the last campaign’s second-place finish was offset by a shocking Round of 16 elimination in Europe at the hands of lowly Sevilla.



The Sun claim that, were Mourinho to leave, the first call would be made to Zidane, who was able to lead Real to an unprecedented Champions League treble.