Revealed: Cancelo asked to stay at Juve, but…
29 July at 16:00Among the many sales on the cards, that of Joao Cancelo is deemed to be an absolute priority by Juventus. However, despite intense negotiations, virtually no progress has been made in the negotiations with Man City.
The English side are not scared by Juventus' request of €55-60m, but they are yet to part ways with Danilo, who will have to make space for Cancelo. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have slipped away, while Manchester United opted for other full-backs.
On an interesting note, Cancelo tried to change the situation completely. After the long delays in the negotiations with Man City, the Portuguese full-back decided to communicate his new decision about the future: he wants to stay at Juve.
However, the management haven't changed their plans: Cancelo is no longer part of the project, as the Bianconeri need the money from his sale. However, time is moving fast and the English transfer window closes on August 8th.
