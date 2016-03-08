Revealed: Five staff members Sarri will take to Juve from Chelsea

27 June at 19:40
Italian Serie A giants Juventus are preparing for life under new manager Maurizio Sarrie ahead of the next campaign.

The 60-year-old has replaced former manager Massimiliano Allegri at the Turin-based club after leaving English Premier League giants Chelsea following one successful season where he has helped them finished third in the league along with Carabao Cup final and winning the Europa League title.

As Corriere Torino reports, Sarri will now take five members of his backroom staff from Stamford Bridge to Turin, but the list does not include Paolo Bertelli, Gotti and Gianfranco Zola.

The name who will be working with Sarri at Juventus include Giovanni Martusciello (working as assistant coach) and five staff members that will join him from Chelsea: Marco Ianni (match and training analyst), Ianni will work together with Riccardo Scirea who is already working at Juve as a match analyst, Davide Renzato and Davide Losi (physician), Massimo Nenci (goalkeeping coach) and Gianni Picchioni (scout).
 

