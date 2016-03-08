Revealed: How much AC Milan will profit from five expired contracts
01 July at 16:15Serie A giants AC Milan are set to have five players leave the club after the expiry of their contracts this summer.
The rossoneri are having to made do with next season without playing in the Europa League as they have come to the settlement with UEFA that they would improve their situation by staying out of it and it would steer them away from Financial Fairplay Troubles.
We understand that with five players set to have their contracts run out, Milan will make around 10 million euros from their departures.
Riccardo Montolivo, Andrea Bertolacci, Cristian Zapata, Josè Mauri and Ignazio Abate are bidding farewell to the club this summer and the total profited from their departures will be 9.9 million euros and a gross of 19.8 million euros.
This is very much in line with what the Elliot Management want in an attempt to get the financial situation of the club back on track as soon as possible. The club could also benefit from the possible sale of Gigio Donnarumma as they could get cash plus Alphonse Areola in a possible deal.
