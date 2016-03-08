Revealed: How Pogba is blocking James Rodriguez to Napoli
15 August at 14:15James Rodriguez is one of the most-discussed names on the transfer market this summer, with the player being continuously linked to moves away from Real Madrid after Bayern Munich decided not to buy him outright after a two-year loan spell. The Colombian was linked to Atletico Madrid and Napoli, with Carlo Ancelotti requesting the player as his number one target.
However, the attacking midfielder could stay at the Santiago Bernabeu in the end, despite reportedly not being on Zinedine Zidane's list of favourite players. The reason? Paul Pogba.
The Los Blancos have been looking to sign the Manchester United midfielder the whole summer but have faced strong resistance from the English side, who request a substantial amount for their star midfielder.
For this reason, according to AS in Spain, Real Madrid are more and more convinced to keep James Rodriguez, with the player taking "Pogba's spot" in Zidane's team. However, in the event that something changes in talks between United and Real, James could make a late move to join Carlo Ancelotti in Italy.
