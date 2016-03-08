Revealed: How Pogba is blocking James Rodriguez to Napoli

15 August at 14:15
James Rodriguez is one of the most-discussed names on the transfer market this summer, with the player being continuously linked to moves away from Real Madrid after Bayern Munich decided not to buy him outright after a two-year loan spell. The Colombian was linked to Atletico Madrid and Napoli, with Carlo Ancelotti requesting the player as his number one target.

However, the attacking midfielder could stay at the Santiago Bernabeu in the end, despite reportedly not being on Zinedine Zidane's list of favourite players. The reason? Paul Pogba.

The Los Blancos have been looking to sign the Manchester United midfielder the whole summer but have faced strong resistance from the English side, who request a substantial amount for their star midfielder.

For this reason, according to AS in Spain, Real Madrid are more and more convinced to keep James Rodriguez, with the player taking "Pogba's spot" in Zidane's team. However, in the event that something changes in talks between United and Real, James could make a late move to join Carlo Ancelotti in Italy.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.