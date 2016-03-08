Revealed: Icardi will be OUT of Inter squad for Fiorentina clash

21 February at 13:35
Mauro Icardi will be left out of Inter squad for the upcoming Serie A clash against Fiorentina, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.

The Argentinean was stripped of  hiscaptain's armband last week and he's beein failing to play one single minute in Serie A or Europa League since. Icardi was not included in Inter's squad list for the two games against Rapid (the return clash at San Siro is tonight) and for the last Serie A clash against Sampdoria.

Icardi underwent a medical test at his knee yesterday but no serious problems emerged. Spalletti said yesterday that Icardi will be welcomed back in the team if he 'does the right steps'

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Fiorentina
Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.