Revealed: Icardi will be OUT of Inter squad for Fiorentina clash

Mauro Icardi will be left out of Inter squad for the upcoming Serie A clash against Fiorentina, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.The Argentinean was stripped of hiscaptain's armband last week and he's beein failing to play one single minute in Serie A or Europa League since. Icardi was not included in Inter's squad list for the two games against Rapid (the return clash at San Siro is tonight) and for the last Serie A clash against Sampdoria. Icardi underwent a medical test at his knee yesterday but no serious problems emerged . Spalletti said yesterday that Icardi will be welcomed back in the team if he 'does the right steps'