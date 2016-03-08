Revealed: Inter Milan's financial figures for 2018
28 September at 19:35Inter Milan are reportedly set to release their financial figures for the financial year 2018 and are expected to announce a loss of 18 million euros.
ANSA state that the nerazzurri directors have approved the statements that date till the 30th of June, 2018 and the are expected to announce it officially soon enough.
The outlet state that Inter are expected to announce a loss of 18 million euros, but its an improvement of about 24 million euros from last year in 2017 and it is felt that the club have met their financial requirements.
With the loss of 18 million euros, Inter have also avoided any Financial Fairplay sanctions as the expenses include the cost of youth expansion and infrastructure.
Consolidated revenues have increased by about 6 percent as compared to last year and the figures should cross 280 million euros this year. Apart from that, the board have fixed a shareholders' meeting for the 26th of October and that meeting will decide the nerazzurri's new president as well.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
