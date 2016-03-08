Revealed: Reasons why the Ronaldo- Perez relation broke down
04 July at 09:30Reports from Spain have told reasons about the breakdown of the relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.
Rumors have stated that Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid this summer and his relationship with Real and Perez has broken down. He has drawn links with Juventus recently and he could well be considering a move to Turin this summer.
Marca state reasons for as to why the relationships between Ronaldo and Perez has broken down.
One reason is that Perez has refused to increase Ronaldo's wages and hand him a new deal and the Portuguese star is desperate to sign an improved deal, if he wants to stay in Madrid.
Another reason that is stated is the manner in which Real have not helped Ronaldo in the tax fraud case that is worth 20 million euros, while Ronaldo feels that the club should have helped him in it.
The third reason pertains to the fact that Perez is now leaning towards buying a new superstar in the side- Neymar, to replace Ronaldo and the former Manchester United star isn't pleased because of that.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments