Revealed: The two factors Milan will count on in negotiations with Arsenal for Torreira
25 June at 12:45Lucas Torreira is AC Milan's number one target and the Rossoneri are currently are preparing an offer to Arsenal to take the Uruguayan international back to Italy. The midfielder is Marco Giampaolo's dream for his future Milan midfield, as both had a positive spell together during their time at Sampdoria.
Today's edition of Gazzetta dello Sport points out that the negotiations will be difficult and Arsenal are not prepared to let go off their player for cheap. However, the possibilities to negotiate are there and Milan will count on two valuable factors in talks for the Uruguayan star.
The first one is Ivan Gazidis, who was Arsenal's CEO for more than ten years. The South African director could take advantage of his contacts with his former collaborators to facilitate negotiations, with Gazidis being the perfect mediator for a potential deal.
The other factor is the will of Lucas Torreira himself, who would have already let his agent know that he wants to leave England. The player would be willing to join Milan, where he would reunite with his mentor Giampaolo. It is the desire of the player himself as well as his Italian wife's, who would be pushing for a return "home".
