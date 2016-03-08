Revealed: the two Serie A stars that Chelsea want to sign in January
04 October at 13:15Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri aims to shop in Serie A in the January transfer window and according to Il Corriere Dello Sport, the Italian tactician has already identified his two top transfer targets for the winter window.
The Italian paper claims Krzysztof Piatek and Daniele Rugani are being closely monitored by the Blues who could make an offer in the January transfer window.
Piatek joined Genoa last summer and is the surely the most surprising Serie A player so far this season.
The 23-year-old has already scored 12 goals in seven appearances in all competitions and is regarded as one of the most promising strikers in Europe at the moment, so much so Barcelona are also reportedly interested in signing him.
Rugani, on the other hand, is a very well known player for Sarri as the Italian manager has been trying to sign him from Juventus during his time as Napoli boss but also during the last summer transfer window.
In January, the Premier League giants could make another offer for Rugani who is currently out of action with a broken rib and has only played one game with the Old Lady so far this season.
